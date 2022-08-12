Friday, Aug. 12

An American Red Cross blood drive will be at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

The 39th Annual World Hunger Auction will be at 9:30 a.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount. The auction includes the sale of crafts, quilts, toys, produce, baked and canned goods and special services and benefits Heifer International and several local charities. Concessions will be available. Call 540-420-8241 for more information.

Monday, Aug. 15

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Franklin County Family YMCA in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Waidsboro Ruritan building in Rocky Mount from 12-5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount. Call 540-352-8631 for more information.

Rep. Bob Good’s 5th District office will be holding mobile office hours in Franklin County from 9-11 a.m. at the Franklin County Administrative Building in Rocky Mount. Sandy Adams, Good’s district director, will help residents navigate federal offices and receive the right government services.

Monday, Aug. 22

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Rocky Mount Church of Christ from 1-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Antioch Church of the Brethren in Rocky Mount from 2-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.

Thursday, Aug. 25

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount. Call 540-352-8631 for more information.

Friday, Aug. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Sing 2” at Burnt Chimney Elementary School at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Trinity Treasures at Trinity Ecumenical Parish and Joyous Junque at Resurrection Catholic Church are set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27. For information, call Marsha Melkonian, (540) 270-5434.

Saturday, Aug. 27

An American Red Cross blood drive sponsored by Ferrum Forward will be held at 10070 Franklin Street in Ferrum from 1-6 p.m.

Trinity Treasures at Trinity Ecumenical Parish and Joyous Junque at Resurrection Catholic Church are set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27. For information, call Marsha Melkonian, (540) 270-5434.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.

Trinity Ecumenical Parish men’s prostate cancer support group is resuming its monthly meetings Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the parish on 40 Lakemount Drive. Topics concerning self-detection, early diagnosis and long-term follow-up will be discussed. Members’ wives are encouraged to attend because in many cases, they are the first to recognize their husbands have a problem. The most important part of any cancer is a proper and correct diagnosis. For information, contact Jim and Martha Gilbert by email: jgilb10200@aol.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.

Thursday, Sept. 15

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

The Bald Knob Artists Open Art Show is scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at the Rocky Mount United Methodist Church. The non-judged show has six categories: oil, acrylic, water media, multi-media, 3D (wood, pottery, glass, textiles), others (photography, pen and ink, pastel), plus high school youth. Prizes are ribbons for all winners and Best in Show prizes of $200 and $100 for first place in all categories. Fee for non-members is $20 for a first entry and $10 for each additional entry: limit is four. Fee for members is $12 for a first entry and $8 for each additional entry: limit is four. Fee for high school youth is $10 for each entry: limit is two. Deadline to enter is Tuesday, Sept. 6. For information, call Robyn Blair (732) 266-8614 or contact by email: rblair520@gmail.com or harrietmader@yahoo.com or (540) 890-7039.

Saturday, Sept. 17

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will take place at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The hours are noon to 10 p.m.

The Bald Knob Artists Open Art Show is scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at the Rocky Mount United Methodist Church. The non-judged show has six categories: oil, acrylic, water media, multi-media, 3D (wood, pottery, glass, textiles), others (photography, pen and ink, pastel), plus high school youth. Prizes are ribbons for all winners and Best in Show prizes of $200 and $100 for first place in all categories. Fee for non-members is $20 for a first entry and $10 for each additional entry: limit is four. Fee for members is $12 for a first entry and $8 for each additional entry: limit is four. Fee for high school youth is $10 for each entry: limit is two. Deadline to enter is Tuesday, Sept. 6. For information, call Robyn Blair (732) 266-8614 or contact by email: rblair520@gmail.com or harrietmader@yahoo.com or (540) 890-7039.

Sunday, Sept. 18

The Bald Knob Artists Open Art Show is scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at the Rocky Mount United Methodist Church. The non-judged show has six categories: oil, acrylic, water media, multi-media, 3D (wood, pottery, glass, textiles), others (photography, pen and ink, pastel), plus high school youth. Prizes are ribbons for all winners and Best in Show prizes of $200 and $100 for first place in all categories. Fee for non-members is $20 for a first entry and $10 for each additional entry: limit is four. Fee for members is $12 for a first entry and $8 for each additional entry: limit is four. Fee for high school youth is $10 for each entry: limit is two. Deadline to enter is Tuesday, Sept. 6. For information, call Robyn Blair (732) 266-8614 or contact by email: rblair520@gmail.com or harrietmader@yahoo.com or (540) 890-7039.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.

Friday, Sept. 30

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Soul” at Jamison Mill Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward201.gmail.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.

Saturday, Oct. 15

The Lord’s Acre Sale scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 at Franklin County High School has been canceled. Event organizers confirmed the cancelation saying the decision was made because of poor participation. The event was postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Osprey 10K Run/5K Run/Walk: Smith Mountain Lake State Park at 9 a.m. The cost is $30 and $35 after Oct. 1. The sixth annual event will take place rain or shine and support park programs. More info: smlspfriends.com/Osprey10K/5K.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Boss Baby” at Summit View Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.