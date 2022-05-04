Wednesday, May 4

The TEP Prostate Cancer Support Group has scheduled its next meeting for Wednesday, May 4 at TEP, 40 Lakemount Drive, Smith Mountain Lake. The meeting takes place in classroom B from 2 to 3 p.m. A power point presentation on “The Science Behind Radiation Therapy: How Does Radiation Work To Treat Cancer?’’ – a program from the American Cancer Society, Oct. 27, 2014 – is planned.

Thursday, May 5

A National Day of Prayer service is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mill Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Henry. The community is encouraged to attend and join in prayer for the seven major areas of influence within our nation. Rev. Billy Shively of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Callaway is the speaker. The church is on 6200 Henry Road.

Friday, May 6

The 2022 Strawberry Festival will be at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Paula Dellenback & Fox River and The Harwell Grice Band.

A blood drive will be held at Rehoboth United Methodist Church at 1447 Wirtz Road in Wirtz from 1-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Saturday, May 7

The Bald Knob Artists will hold their annual art show at Trinity Episcopal Church from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The show will feature paintings, sculptures, jewelry, wood-turning and stained glass crafts. All items will be available for purchase.

Tuesday, May 10

Ply Gem will be holding a Cornerstone Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 433 Main Street in Rocky Mount. The public is encouraged to donate. Call 540-484-6254 to register or stop by the location.

Tuesday, May 17

The Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club has scheduled its monthly meeting for Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria in Moneta. The guests will be the recipients of the proceeds from Gamefest, who will share information about their organizations. A brief business meeting and lunch are scheduled prior to the program. Guest and potential new members are welcome to attend the meeting. For information, call Dianne Vallimont, (540)-719-1640, Alice Ganiaris, (540)-537-2182 or visit our website: smlwc.org

Thursday, May 19

100+ Women Who Care-SML plans a spring impact meeting at 5 p.m. at Ramulose Ridge Vineyards at 3061 Hendricks Store Road in Moneta. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will end at 6 p.m. Those are not members are welcome to attend.

Saturday, May 21

A steel drum band/marimbas concert will be at EastLake Community Church from 3-5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door: $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Proceeds will benefit the SML Center “Grand Plan.” More information can be found at SMLCenter.org.