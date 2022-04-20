 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar

Friday, April 22

An American Red Cross blood drive will be on the third floor of the Medical Office Building at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, April 25

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Franklin Co. JAM plans an end-of-the-semester show at The Gereau Center at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited.

Thursday, May 19

100+ Women Who Care-SML plans a spring impact meeting at 5 p.m. at Ramulose Ridge Vineyards at 3061 Hendricks Store Road in Moneta. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will end at 6 p.m. Those are not members are welcome to attend.

Saturday, May 21

A steel drum band/marimbas concert will be at EastLake Community Church from 3-5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door: $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Proceeds will benefit the SML Center “Grand Plan.” More information can be found at SMLCenter.org.

