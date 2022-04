Friday, April 22

An American Red Cross blood drive will be on the third floor of the Medical Office Building at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday, April 25

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Franklin Co. JAM plans an end-of-the-semester show at The Gereau Center at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited.

Thursday, May 19

100+ Women Who Care-SML plans a spring impact meeting at 5 p.m. at Ramulose Ridge Vineyards at 3061 Hendricks Store Road in Moneta. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will end at 6 p.m. Those are not members are welcome to attend.

Saturday, May 21

A steel drum band/marimbas concert will be at EastLake Community Church from 3-5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door: $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Proceeds will benefit the SML Center “Grand Plan.” More information can be found at SMLCenter.org.