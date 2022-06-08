Thursday, June 9

The Franklin County Democratic Committee will host its June Dining with Democrats event at Los Amigos restaurant at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta at 6 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will feature a short presentation by Lisa Lietz, executive director of Smith Mountain Lake Good Neighbors. For more information, contact the committee at fcdemocratsva@gmail.com or 238-7307.

Saturday, June 11

Court Days in Rocky Mount will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boones Mill Christian Church will host a vacation Bible school from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All children in the community are invited to attend. The theme, “Mars and Beyond” is based on Ephesians 3:20 and focuses on God’s power to work within us. Activities will include Bible stories, games, music and arts and crafts. A picnic lunch will be at 1 p.m. The church is located at 7950 Grassy Hill Road. For more information, contact Pastor Elaine Austin or Faye Evans at 540-334-5019 or info@boonesmillcc.org.

Pleasant Hill Church is having its spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Come and enjoy a big plate of spaghetti, homemade bread, salad and dessert. All are welcome.

Friday, June 17

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will be holding an evening with Elivis in the park at 6 p.m. at Waid Park. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a chair. Buddy’s BBQ food truck will be on site. For more information, call 540-483-9238.

Saturday, June 18

A dine in or take out spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Stepping Stone Mission will be from 2-6 p.m. at 1105 North Main Street in Rocky Mount. The $8 dinner includes spaghetti, a salad and garlic bread. Drinks and dessert will also be available for purchase.

Friday, June 24

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Encanto” at Glade Hill Elementary School at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Saturday, June 25

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will hold a glow pickleball summer solstice social from 4-8 p.m. at the Essig Recreation Center. There is a $10 donation to attend. The deadline to register is June 21.

Saturday, July 16

EcoCamp 2022 will be held at the Booker T. Washington National Monument for ages 7 to 12 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required by June 24 by calling 540-721-2094. The topic will be “Water Quality: Discover what insects, crustaceans and larva are living in the creek and The Water Cycle: Where does the rain go and creek flow?”

Saturday, July 23

EcoCamp 2022 will be held at the Booker T. Washington National Monument for ages 7 to 12 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m. Pre-registration is required by June 24 by calling 540-721-2094. The topic will be “The Sweet Life of Honeybees and Reptiles and Amphibians.”

Friday, July 29

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Luca” at the Franklin County Parks and Recreation location at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Friday, Aug. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Sing 2” at Burnt Chimney Elementary School at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Friday, Sept. 30

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Soul” at Jamison Mill Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Franklin County Parks and Recreation will show “Boss Baby” at Summit View Park at dusk. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and flashlight. Concessions will be sold on site. For more information, visit www.playfranklincounty.com.