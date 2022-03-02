 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday, March 2

The Trinity Ecumenical Parish Prostate Cancer Support Group will meet from 2-3 p.m. in the adult classroom B. The topic will be on rising PSA numbers both pre-treatment and post-treatment. The location is 40 Lakemount Drive.

Wednesday, March 16

SML Good Neighbors will be holding SML Gives day to benefit nonprofit organizations in Bedford and Franklin counties. The day, which helps organizations gain exposure, consists of online giving. More information can be found at smlgives.org

Saturday, April 2

The Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club will hold its annual Reverse Raffle at the 4H Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., raffle starts at 7 p.m. This year’s event will feature a dessert bar and beverages. Tickets will be $50 per person with only 220 total tickets sold. The last ticket drawn wins $5,000. More details will be forthcoming in the near future.

