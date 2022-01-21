Sunday, Jan. 23

Kathy Penn will be the guest minister at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Ferrum College will hold a celebration of the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Vaughn Chapel at 7 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Ron Jones, an Emmy Award winning actor. He serves as the executive director and artistic principal of Dialogues on Diversity, a social justice and diversity theatre company. During the event, Jones will perform a live character portrayal with video of King’s “Poor People’s Campaign.”

The SML Connects Roadshow will be at 9 a.m. at the Smith Mountain Lake Association. The event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

The Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club will be sponsoring a blood drive at the SML YMCA in Moneta. Hours are from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting redcrossblood.org. Those who donate are encouraged to do a Rapid Pass on their phones the morning of the appointment. Questions should be directed to Joyce at 540-721-4260.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will hold the first session of its Citizen’s Academy for the spring of 2022 at 6 p.m. The session will run for 12 weeks until the middle of May. The academy allows residents of Franklin County an in-depth look inside the sheriff’s office. For information about the academy, contact Sgt. Darryl King at darryl.king@franklincountyva.gov.