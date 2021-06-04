SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Community Fish Fry

VFM Post 10840 Penhook is having its annual community fish fry on June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Snow Creek Fire and Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road, Penhook. Fresh fish, fries, slaw, desserts and drink for $8 a meal. Pickup only. Proceeds will support post programs.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

137th Homecoming Celebration

Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold its 137th Homecoming Celebration on June 6 at 10 a.m. with Brian Goard as guest speaker. Concert by the White Family of Rocky Mount, followed by a covered dish lunch with safety precautions in place. All former members and friends are welcome.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Anitoch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount, from 2 to 7 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Stik-Pak Solutions, 501 Commonwealth Parkway, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 5 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

Ferrum Forward