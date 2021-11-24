VFW Post 10840 will be honoring World War II and Korean veterans at 12 p.m. at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park. Please contact the post commander at 540-365-3320 or at 549-493-6648 by Nov. 30 so that the post can monitor the number of honorees.

SML Steel Drum Band’s Christmas Show will be from 3-5 p.m. It will feature familiar holiday tunes played in jaunty island style. Tickets at the door will cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children under 13. The event will also include a holiday bake sale, a chance for adults and children to try out the steel drums and first responder equipment will be on display. All proceeds will benefit LCM’s “A Child’s Christmas” and Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Call Jerry at 540-420-0900 for more information.