Callaway Elementary releases Honor Roll, Principal’s List

Callaway Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the fourth nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
Third grade Honor Roll: Grant Alley, Paisley Beavers, Abby Clement, Chloe Dudley, Gabby Garcia, Alydia Glover, Layla Gonzalez, Zoey Guilliams, Savannah Hall, Daniel Luna, Eli Olvera, Autumn Sigmon, Lorlie Torrence, Austin Wampler
Third grade Principal’s List: Kenzie Emmons, Gage Grantham, Parker Hale, Brayden Jamison, Abel Miller, Lilah Rezendes, Mason Robertson
Fourth grade Principal’s list: Cameron Haynes, Elizabeth Hughes, Harmony Rezendes, Zoey Rose
Fourth grade A/B Honor Roll: Norah Lata, Sara Grace Witcher
Fifth grade Principal’s List: Megan Agee, Daniel Bowling, Chloe Heffley, Cullen Jamison, Autumn Stanley, Atlee Wampler
Fifth grade A/B Honor Roll: Jacob Atkins, Jaelynn Blank, Abby Jo Blankenship, Miranda Dudley, Myla Duncan, Cole Grantham, Jayda Harper, Kolby Joyce, Hailey Nichols, Amelia Sigmon, Layne Sigmon, Tessa Vaden, Katelyn Young, Rylan Young