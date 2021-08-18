Callaway town hall meeting draws crowd

CALLAWAY — At Blackwater District Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell's first "town hall" meeting since before the pandemic, residents in the crowd of approximately 60 people expressed opinions about a new wireless internet tower and heard about other issues.

The first topic of the Aug. 11 gathering at the Callaway fire hall was broadband internet service and was facilitated by Steve Sandy, assistant county administrator, who described the phases and funding of the county’s broadband plan. Sandy said broadband is expensive and is a difficult challenge. He said the county is working to “get fiber to places where it makes the most sense. We’re really looking for fiber to the home.”

The liveliest conversation came when community members commented on the 195 foot tall internet tower which had been erected the previous day across the street at Callaway Elementary School. Calling the tower an “eyesore,” citizens questioned the county leaders as to why community members hadn’t been consulted or notified in advance of the tower’s placement.

Available access to utilities and the property as well as number of homes to be reached were factors in the tower’s location. It was also pointed out that the district does not have zoning requirements.