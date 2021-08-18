Callaway town hall meeting draws crowd

CALLAWAY — At Blackwater District Supervisor Ronnie Mitchell's first "town hall" meeting since before the pandemic, residents in the crowd of approximately 60 people expressed opinions about a new wireless internet tower and heard about other issues.
The first topic of the Aug. 11 gathering at the Callaway fire hall was broadband internet service and was facilitated by Steve Sandy, assistant county administrator, who described the phases and funding of the county’s broadband plan. Sandy said broadband is expensive and is a difficult challenge. He said the county is working to “get fiber to places where it makes the most sense. We’re really looking for fiber to the home.”
The liveliest conversation came when community members commented on the 195 foot tall internet tower which had been erected the previous day across the street at Callaway Elementary School. Calling the tower an “eyesore,” citizens questioned the county leaders as to why community members hadn’t been consulted or notified in advance of the tower’s placement.
Available access to utilities and the property as well as number of homes to be reached were factors in the tower’s location. It was also pointed out that the district does not have zoning requirements.
Mitchell said he had wanted to host the meeting last year but couldn’t because of COVID. With restrictions lifted, he asked Madeline Sefcik, clerk to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, to pick a Wednesday night in August and to arrange a meeting which would include county staff who could provide additional information to Mitchell’s constituents.
In a later phone interview, Mitchell said, “I’m very thankful for my constituents that came.”
Mitchell was also grateful for the staff’s help. “We have a great staff. They showed up in force.” He also credited Sefcik for a very well organized meeting.
Those staff attending were: Don Smith, director of public works, Sandy, Chris Whitlow, county administrator, Sefcik, Mike Burnette, assistant county administrator and Beth Simms, director of economic development. Also on hand were: Arlet Greer, Blackwater District school board Member, Lisa Lewis, a Virginia Department of Transportation land development engineer and Eddie Pagans, VDOT maintenance supervisor.
Burnette explained the history of Summit View Business Park and gave an update on where things stand and where they are headed. He expressed excitement about ValleyStar Credit Union’s administrative campus and Stik-Pak Solutions’ arrival to the business park as well as the anticipation of Traditional Medicinals’ arrival.
Burnette was followed by Greer who summarized the school board’s recent actions. One citizen brought up the idea of decreasing the number of school board members from eight to seven by eliminating the at-large seat which would put an end to stalemates caused by 4-4 votes. Greer said the issue is being discussed.
Rounding out the evening’s presenters were Lewis and Pagns from VDOT. They discussed upcoming bridge work on Dillons Mill Road and listened to comments regarding specific roadways.
Throughout the meeting, Mitchell directed his constituents to call Sefcik for additional help with questions.
After the meeting, Sefcik said, “I’m glad we can have community meetings again since not being able to meet due to COVID. It gives citizens an opportunity to ask questions in an informal setting.”