Candidates file for Boones Mill, Rocky Mount elections

A number of candidates have filed for the Boones Mill and Rocky Mount town council seats that are up for election in November.

Three seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council will be up for election.

Incumbents A. Ralph Casey and Bobby Moyer are running for reelection. Meanwhile, newcomers David Clements, Benjamin Pinckard Sr., Benjamin Mullins and Phillip Bane have thrown their hats in the ring for the Rocky Mount Town Council race. Clements currently serves on the Franklin County Planning Commission, in the Rocky Mount District seat.

Meanwhile, two contenders have emerged for the mayoral race in Rocky Mount. Incumbent Steven Angle is running for reelection.

Angle's only competition will be Holland Perdue, who is currently the chairman of the Rocky Mount Board of Zoning Appeals.

Meanwhile, no new faces have stepped forward in Boones Mill. Jason Masching, Mike Smith and Peggy Steele are all running for reelection.

While no seats on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors are up for election this year, there will be a special county-wide election for a new Franklin County commonwealth's attorney. Allen Dudley Jr. vacated the position after taking up a general district court judgeship in May. Walter Cooper Brown IV will fill the vacancy until a new commonwealth's attorney is elected.

Also of note for the upcoming elections are some slight polling place changes in the wake of 2020 census redistricting.

Franklin County has the same number of election districts and voting precincts as before and none of its polling places have relocated, but one voting precinct became part of a different district and another precinct’s polling place underwent a name change.

The Waidsboro voting precinct moved from the Blackwater to the Blue Ridge election district. The Waidsboro precinct polling place location — at the Waidsboro Ruritan Club, 370 Ruritan Road in Rocky Mount — is unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Scruggs voting precinct polling place — previously called “Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue” — is now officially named the Jane Crawford Training Center. The polling place may have a different name, but it is in the same location: Just southwest of the Scruggs fire station, itself located at 2130 Bluewater Dr. in Moneta.

As always, residents should double check their voter registration information to make sure they know their precinct and polling place.

Voter registration, vote by mail and absentee ballot information is available online at franklincountyva.gov/451/Voter-Registrar or in person at the Voter Registration Office in the Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St. Suite 106 in Rocky Mount. Residents can also call the office at 540-483-3025.

