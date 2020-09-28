Canned goods blue ribbon contest set for Oct. 17

One of the things people missed most from the Franklin County Agricultural Fair this year was the competitive exhibits.

The Ag Fair was canceled like most other large events due to uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. But Rocky Mount officials are teaming up with the Virginia Cooperative Extension to hold a canning contest Saturday, Oct. 17 beginning at 9 a.m.

“My favorite part of the Franklin County Agricultural Fair has always been seeing all the local canned goods, since large events can’t happen this year we still wanted to be able to provide a place for people to show off their hard work and canned goods,” said Beth Simms, Cultural and Economic Development Director for the Town of Rocky Mount.

Homemade canned goods will be accepted the day before (Friday, Oct. 16) at the Rocky Mount Town Office (345 Donald Ave., Rocky Mount) and on the day of the event until 10 a.m. at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market.

Canned goods must be sealed and contained in an approved canning jar such as Ball, Kerr or Mason jars and be labeled with the participant’s name, product name, address and telephone number.