Career and resource fair draws crowd

More than 30 employers and resource agencies had the opportunity to connect with 138 job seekers on Aug. 26 at the Franklin Center for the Franklin County Career and Resource Fair.
Roanoke College senior Ben Tate attended the fair because he is exploring career opportunities at the moment. “It was my first time at a career fair and a great eye opener for local business opportunities in the county because I love Franklin County,” the Boones Mill resident said.
Tate, who is majoring in history, said the fair was an opportunity to learn about businesses in the area and to talk with employers about career opportunities. However, he said, “I’m still in pursuit for jobs in historical research and exercise science.”
The response from the employers was positive. Ed Ricci of Tinbenders described his experience at the fair by saying, “I’m thrilled.” Ricci was able to get information in person and in Franklin County, resulting in four upcoming interviews.
B-99.9 Radio was represented by Robynn James, air personality, Jeff Ernest, general Sales manager, and Sheila Silverstein, promotion director. Silverstein said, “This has really been a great event. We’re always looking for media sales and marketing people. We’ve met some incredible people and talked with some really talented people today. There is a lot of talent in Franklin County.”
Calvin McGregor, talent acquisition specialist for Wisler Plumbing, said, “We are always looking for good people for our apprenticeship program.”
Resource providers included Ellen Holland, executive director of the Free Clinic of Franklin County, and Debbie Hamrick, coordinator of adult and career education for Franklin County Public Schools.
Holland described her agency by saying, “We are a resource for anyone who doesn’t have medical insurance due to unemployment.”
Hamrick said, “We’re excited to see the traffic coming in. We’re seeing employers we haven’t seen before.”
Virginia Furniture Market participated with the fair. Susan Harris, human resources manager, commented, “I would certainly like to see more local job expos on a semi-annual, or even quarterly basis. As employers struggle to fill current job openings, well-advertised events like yesterday’s Career Resource Fair give employers an opportunity to speak with a large number of potential candidates at once.”
Kathy Hodges, executive director of workforce development, stated, “I am very pleased with the number of employers and resource providers who attended today. I am equally excited about the 138 job seekers who attended today. Every employer who I spoke with took applications and some participants were hired on the spot! The stipend with unemployment checks will stop on Sept. 6. We have jobs for anyone who wants one now.”
The enthusiasm that was displayed by both job seekers and employers on Thursday seems to be in line with a region-wide trend. According to a release from the Virginia Employment Commission on Aug. 20 about seasonally adjusted employment, the Roanoke metropolitan statistical area, which includes Franklin County, added 6,600 nonfarm jobs between July 2020 and July 2021.
Beth Simms, director of economic development for Franklin County, said she would like to see more Franklin County residents stay in the county to work. “We know we have 7,500 people driving out of the county to work, however, I’m very encouraged to see our companies adapt to the current situation,” she said.
Simms said the adaptations are improving company culture as seen by increased wages and creative work hours, even with shift times.
With Americans looking for jobs or to change jobs, she said she hopes Franklin County’s residents will take this time to reconsider working for a Franklin County company.
“There are good jobs here locally that could save our residents time and money every day, “ Simms added.