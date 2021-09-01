Career and resource fair draws crowd

More than 30 employers and resource agencies had the opportunity to connect with 138 job seekers on Aug. 26 at the Franklin Center for the Franklin County Career and Resource Fair.

Roanoke College senior Ben Tate attended the fair because he is exploring career opportunities at the moment. “It was my first time at a career fair and a great eye opener for local business opportunities in the county because I love Franklin County,” the Boones Mill resident said.

Tate, who is majoring in history, said the fair was an opportunity to learn about businesses in the area and to talk with employers about career opportunities. However, he said, “I’m still in pursuit for jobs in historical research and exercise science.”

The response from the employers was positive. Ed Ricci of Tinbenders described his experience at the fair by saying, “I’m thrilled.” Ricci was able to get information in person and in Franklin County, resulting in four upcoming interviews.