Carilion Franklin hospital packs the bus

As the new school year got underway Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital held a water drive to donate bottles of water to Franklin County Public Schools. Katina Clements, administrative coordinator for CFMH, said departments made a contest out of the drive with the department who donated the most cases of water earning bragging rights. The operating room/anesthesia group won, collecting 276 cases of water. The pharmacy and rehab services group came in second with 246 cases. The hospital donated more than 1,050 cases overall — more than 25,000 bottles — and hospital staff loaded up a school bus and truck to carry the water back to the school division to be distributed to schools.
