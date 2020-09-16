You have permission to edit this article.
Carilion Franklin hospital packs the bus
Carilion Franklin hospital packs the bus

As the new school year got underway Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital held a water drive to donate bottles of water to Franklin County Public Schools. Katina Clements, administrative coordinator for CFMH, said departments made a contest out of the drive with the department who donated the most cases of water earning bragging rights. The operating room/anesthesia group won, collecting 276 cases of water. The pharmacy and rehab services group came in second with 246 cases. The hospital donated more than 1,050 cases overall — more than 25,000 bottles — and hospital staff loaded up a school bus and truck to carry the water back to the school division to be distributed to schools.

