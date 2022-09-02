Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital restricts visitation

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Wednesday launched visitation restrictions due to COVID-19.

The hospital changed its visitation level to red. No visitors are permitted with the following exceptions:

Inpatient

:

Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments may have one designated visitor.

Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (visitors must be family members and 18 or older).

High-risk immunocompromised patients may have restricted visitation on a case-by-case basis.

Visitation for end-of-life patients will be allowed and coordinated by staff and administration.

Outpatient

:

No visitors, unless staff determine special assistance is required, or physician has asked the patient to bring a responsible adult.

One designated visitor will be permitted for outpatient pediatric patients (visitor must be a parent or legal guardian).

The Medical Office Building adjacent to the hospital is not covered by these changes.

“Each Carilion hospital is evaluating visitation on a regular basis based on its own community’s positivity rate, spread of COVID-19, and mask compliance,” Carilion Clinic said in a news release. “This was not a decision that CFMH leaders made lightly. It is the best decision, however, to protect patients, visitors, and staff.”