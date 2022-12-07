Carilion opens neurology practice in Rocky Mount

Neurology patients who used to drive to Roanoke for treatment can now be seen in Rocky Mount.

Neurologist Feryal Nauman has been seeing patients at Carilion’s Rocky Mount neurology practice, located in the same building as the Bernard Healthcare Center at 1171 Franklin St., since it opened in September.

Practice Manager Lindsay Woods said the practice serves Franklin County, Martinsville and Dansville, verging on Floyd County and the Smith Mountain Lake area.

Nauman manages patients dealing with headache, migraine and seizure disorders, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, dementia and strokes.

Nauman said many of her patients previously drove an hour or more to Roanoke or even Duke or the University of Virginia. Some, she said, are new referrals who previously went without treatment because of the distance they would have to travel to be seen.

Woods said the practice currently offers basic neurological evaluations, but services should expand in the next year; she said the practice’s progress is very much tied to the ongoing renovation and expansion of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital.

“We are hoping to expand closer to the hospital within the next year. ... Once we get closer to the hospital and actually connected to the hospital, we’re planning to expand our services — so, EEGs, EMGs, Botox, nerve blocks and lumbar punctures to be offered in the office. Right now there are just too many constraints to be able to do that,” Woods said.

Until then, patients will still have to go to Roanoke for those kinds of things.

“For us to be able to actually offer it here in Rocky Mount would be even more positive,” Woods said.

Woods said the practice is currently scheduling consultations into February. She and Nauman noted that’s a significant improvement for many patients.

“There was a strong need for neurology in this area, as well as in the surrounding area,” Nauman said. “There have been long, long waiting periods for the referrals. ... I have seen some patients who were suffering from neurological issues but they didn’t have an appointment for six months to a year, which is very debilitating for somebody whose quality of life is being affected.”

The practice is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and appointments are available by referral only. Patients can receive a referral through their current primary care provider or neurologist.

Nauman said her patients have been happy to be seen more locally.

“It was a much-needed step, to establish a neurology practice here in Rocky Mount so that patients feel satisfied and can get high quality patient care ... closer to home,” Nauman said.