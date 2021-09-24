Catalytic converter thefts increase

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning Monday morning noting that there has been an increase in catalytic converter theft in the county recently.

The office is asking the public to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. If someone has anything to report, they are asked to call 540-483-3000.

The office also provided tips for how to prevent catalytic converter theft, including: parking near well-lit areas, close to building entrances and highly visible areas, installing a catalytic converter-specific security device and engraving vehicle specific VIN numbers onto catalytic converters.