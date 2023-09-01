Peanut and Pecan, domestic short hairsAnyone with peanut allergies can rejoice that this Peanut is actually good for you! Peanut and her sister, Pecan, are 3-month-old tuxedo (black and white) kitties with amazing personalities.

If you’ve never owned a tuxedo cat, you’re in for a treat! But what’s better than one tuxedo cat?

How about two of them so they can keep each other company? Peanut and Pecan would love to be adopted together so their playtime will be double the fun.

Both of these girls are spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. All you’ll need is to offer a loving, indoor-only (preferred) home and toys. They love lots of toys!