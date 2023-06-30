Bonnie, domestic short hair Little Bonnie and her mate, Bliss, have had their adoption fees sponsored in the hopes that they will find a loving forever home — together, if possible! Bonnie doesn’t like to be in the shelter because, let’s be honest, it’s noisy and scary. The staff provide love as best they can, but she really wants a warm bed of her own and a loving lap. Bonnie is 2 year old and weighs about 6 pounds. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Bliss, domestic short hairBliss is optimistic about what her future looks like for her and her bestie Bonnie. Their adoption fee has been sponsored by a wonderful humane society angel. Now all they need is a caring person to see their sweet faces and to give them a loving forever home. These two need a safe, indoor-only home where they can just hang out and be the best companions they know they can be. Bliss is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.