Nugget, domestic short hairSweet, 4-month-old Nugget was left with her mother and siblings to fend for herself. Fortunately, they were brought to the Adoption Center and are safe. Now, it’s the staff’s turn to rebuild trust with these helpless babies. Nugget is quite shy, but she is learning that with snacks and head scratches, not all people are bad. Nugget does love learning to play with new toys and gets along with other cats and kittens. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.