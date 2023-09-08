Nugget, domestic short hairSweet, 4-month-old Nugget was left with her mother and siblings to fend for herself. Fortunately, they were brought to the Adoption Center and are safe. Now, it’s the staff’s turn to rebuild trust with these helpless babies. Nugget is quite shy, but she is learning that with snacks and head scratches, not all people are bad. Nugget does love learning to play with new toys and gets along with other cats and kittens. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Glendon, domestic
short hairHandsome, 5-month-old Glendon has the most gorgeous gray and black stripes. He likes to be the life of the party with his playful antics. Watch him chase a fuzzy toy mouse and leap at colorful feathers. He will provide hours of entertainment for all ages. Glendon would love to be adopted with a pal. That way they can keep each other occupied and make sure the fun never stops. Glendon is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com
or call 540-483-3491.