Sadie, domestic short hair
Sadie needs a hero to adopt her and love her forever! She hasn’t had the best life so far. At only 2 years old, the adoption center staff don’t want Sadie to live the life she previously had and are hoping for an angel to give her a loving home. This little lady is only 5 pounds and is quite shy. The ideal person would be someone to give her an indoor-only home, to give her space to adapt and to be there to give her encouragement when she’s ready to come out of her shell. Sadie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Jojo, domestic short hair
This hunky bundle of fur is 18-month-old Jojo, who has the expression that he’s ready to tell some pretty good jokes. When he first arrived at the adoption center, Jojo was shy and unsure of people. Once he realized they had lots of delicious treats, he decided people weren’t so bad after all. Now he’s a staff favorite and will purr endlessly if you provide plenty of companionship. He doesn’t seem to mind other cats and would love an indoor-only home. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.