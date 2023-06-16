Sadie needs a hero to adopt her and love her forever! She hasn’t had the best life so far. At only 2 years old, the adoption center staff don’t want Sadie to live the life she previously had and are hoping for an angel to give her a loving home. This little lady is only 5 pounds and is quite shy. The ideal person would be someone to give her an indoor-only home, to give her space to adapt and to be there to give her encouragement when she’s ready to come out of her shell. Sadie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.