Peanut, domestic short hairThis time of year is known as kitten season, and Franklin County Humane Society has all sizes, ages, colors and dispositions. Little Peanut is a 2-month-old black and white (tuxedo) kitten. He’s hanging out at the adoption center and is learning how to play. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. When considering adopting a kitten, you should consider adopting a pair of kittens so they can keep each other occupied and prevent them from becoming lonely
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.
