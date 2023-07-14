Gumbo, domestic short hair
Little Gumbo is 3 months old and is currently in a foster home where he is learning to play safely as a kitten. He and his siblings, including Crawfish, are patiently waiting for a loving forever home, preferably an indoor-only one. Gumbo is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Kittens thrive in homes when they're adopted in pairs so they can keep each other company and build each others' confidence.
Crawfish, domestic short hair
Crawfish and his siblings, including Gumbo, are ready to find their forever homes. In the meantime, they are playing safely in a foster home and are now ready to find their perfect person. Crawfish is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Kittens thrive in homes when they're adopted in pairs so they can keep each other company and build each others' confidence.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.
