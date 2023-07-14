Little Gumbo is 3 months old and is currently in a foster home where he is learning to play safely as a kitten. He and his siblings, including Crawfish, are patiently waiting for a loving forever home, preferably an indoor-only one. Gumbo is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Kittens thrive in homes when they're adopted in pairs so they can keep each other company and build each others' confidence.