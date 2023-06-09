Misty is mystified. Her adoption fee has been sponsored by a kind person but she’s still waiting on that special someone to submit an adoption application for her. Misty doesn’t mind other cats, but she would prefer an indoor-only home where she can stay safe from harm. She is 4 years old, enjoys food of all flavors, loves ear scratches and appreciates a comfortable couch to take long naps on. Misty is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.