Misty, domestic short hair
Misty is mystified. Her adoption fee has been sponsored by a kind person but she’s still waiting on that special someone to submit an adoption application for her. Misty doesn’t mind other cats, but she would prefer an indoor-only home where she can stay safe from harm. She is 4 years old, enjoys food of all flavors, loves ear scratches and appreciates a comfortable couch to take long naps on. Misty is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Mitty, domestic long hair
Mitty is a 1-year-old kitty goddess. She has long, silky soft fur that she keeps groomed to near perfection. Mitty doesn’t mind other cats, but really doesn’t like the adoption center because it’s too noisy and it interrupts her naps. Playtime is also a favorite of Mitty’s. She enjoys fuzzy toy mice, balls with bells that jingle and long feathers to chase. Mitty is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.