Census representatives at the library

Throughout September, U.S. Census representatives will be at the Franklin County Public Library to answer questions and provide guidance on completing the 2020 Census online. Representatives will be at the library’s Rocky Mount location every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Westlake branch every Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. Tablets will be available for individuals to fill out the census securely and privately.

In addition, the Rocky Mount branch has a private, dedicated computer for completing the census online. The computer is available Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The deadline for completing the 2020 Census is Sept. 30.

