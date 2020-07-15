CFMHA donation
CFMHA donation

CFMHA donation

The Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary recently donated $4,355 to Bernard Healthcare Center to help provide primary care for uninsured, working adults in Franklin County. The donation was funded by the sale of ornaments during the auxiliary’s 2019 Love Light Tree in the lobby of the hospital. Auxiliary Treasurer Russell Crosier and Bernard Healthcare Center Executive Director Ellen Holland practice social distancing while celebrating the donation.

 Submitted photo

