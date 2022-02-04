Chamber announces Leadership Academy participants

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced on Jan. 25 that 18 emerging business leaders have been accepted into its Leadership Academy for 2022.

The 12-month program is designed to develop a diversified corps of informed, committed and qualified individuals who will assume leadership roles for Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania county organizations to meet the region’s future needs, according to SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns.

“We are so excited to announce the class of 2022, a dynamic group of individuals from diverse professional backgrounds and industries,” Bruns said. “Over the next year, they will learn from and network with exceptional community leaders, immersing themselves in topics such as government affairs, manufacturing, education, economic development, history and culture, and recreation, tourism and hospitality.”

The SMLRCC Leadership Academy Class of 2022:

Richard Anglin, owner of Timber Loving Care, Joycelyn Bailey, assistant community manager at Mariners Landing, Chasity Barbour, community programs director for the Town of Vinton, Kees Craye operations manager for Lifestyle & Lake Realty, Alyssa Eads, brand ambassador for Mariners Landing, Heather Falls, insurance agent for American National Insurance, Megan Huston, sergeant with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Baylie Kelley, reservationist at Casago SML, Heather Kesterson, program manager of CSA for Franklin County, James Little, commercial relationship manager at American National Bank, Tracy McCown, senior director of nursing at Carilion Clinic, Miranda Mitchell, Drifter’s, Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director for the Town of Rocky Mount, Brandy Rosser, director of general properties for Franklin County, Eric Schmidt, GIS coordinator for Franklin County, Justin Sigmon, major with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Rachel Wilbourne, graphic designer at Savvy Promos, Inc., Jeff Wood, director of audience development at LeisureMedia360.