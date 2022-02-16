Chamber awards dinner returns to in-person at new location

After going to an online format last year, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is returning to an in-person awards dinner next month in an all new location.

This year’s chamber awards will be held at The Pavilion at Bernard’s Landing on March 24. The new location will offer a lake view for those that come out for the return of the annual event.

Andy Bruns, SMLRCC executive director, said the chamber was eager to get back to normal and decided to move forward with hosting the event. They do expect to have some safety precautions such as less crowded seating as COVID-19 is still a concern.

One option available for this year’s awards dinner is the option to move the event outdoors at the pavilion. Bruns said it could be a possibility if the weather is warm enough by late March.

“If we are lucky, it could be gorgeous,” Bruns said.

Categories for this year’s awards dinner include, Tourism Advocate of the Year, Leader/Community Champion of the Year, Business of the Year, Service of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year. Nominations for each of the categories ended on Feb. 4.

The awards dinner is the first of several scheduled events hosted by the chamber each year. Not all the events have been held in recent years due to the pandemic, but Bruns said chamber staff is moving forward with planning for each of the events.

“We are moving forward full-bore like it is going to happen,” Bruns said of planning for upcoming events.

The next big chamber event is the Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo scheduled for May 6. The expo was delayed to October last year due to the pandemic. Bruns said it has moved back to its original date but will continue at its new location at Eastlake Community Church.

Bruns said plans are to also finally hold the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival after being canceled for two years straight due to the pandemic. Last year’s music acts and vendors have already been rescheduled for this year.