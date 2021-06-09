Chamber names its next executive director

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce named Andy Bruns as its new executive director on June 4. Bruns will replace Christopher Finley who resigned in March to take a position with LewisGale Regional Health System.

“The chamber will be in excellent hands with Andy at the helm,” said Zach Wimmer, chairman of the SMLRCC board of directors. “He has extensive leadership experience having spearheaded marketing and media organizations across the country for decades.”

Bruns was most recently a regional publisher for Lee Enterprises where he was responsible for publications that included The Roanoke Times, Lynchburg News & Advance, Laker Weekly, Laker Magazine and properties in Danville and Martinsville.

“The skill sets needed for the chamber role match up very nicely with what I have done over the years,” Bruns said, who will take over from interim executive director Cheryl Ward on July 1. “Executing the mission of the SMLRCC will be vital to the region in these post-COVID years, as we take advantage of opportunities and avoid pitfalls the pandemic has created.”