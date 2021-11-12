 Skip to main content
Charity Home Tour distributes proceeds
Charity Home Tour distributes proceeds

Charity Home Tour founder Jeanne Wagoner (far left) and Executive Director Sandra Morse (far right) with representatives of charities sharing in the $123,000 proceeds from the 30th Anniversary SML Charity Home Tour.

A ceremony at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 6, marked the distribution of checks totaling $123,000 to the charities that participated in the SML Charity Home Tour this past October.

“We were absolutely delighted at our community’s response to the Tour’s 30th Anniversary edition, especially since it was delayed a year due to last year’s COVID restrictions,” said Charity Home Tour Executive Director Sandra Morse. “There were a few less tickets sold than in 2019, but business and individual sponsorship was very strong, totaling over $116,000. We had an unprecedented four sponsors at or above the $5,000 Diamond level, more Gold Sponsors than in 2019 and nearly 100 Bronze sponsors—smaller businesses that are so crucial to overall support from area businesses.”

Several of the 2021 homeowners were on hand to hear charity representatives from Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy, Bedford Pregnancy Center, Helping Hands of Franklin County, Agape Center, Adult Care Center of Central VA, Habitat for Humanity of Franklin Co., Franklin County Family YMCA, Lake Christian Ministries and SML Good Neighbors, Inc. describe how the funds generated through tour participation will assist those in need in the SML community. “It was really rewarding to hear the breadth of ways those charities serve people with needs that will likely be met in no other way,” said homeowner Mike College, who has joined the home tour board as an outgrowth of opening his home to tour visitors.

Plans for the 31st annual Charity Home Tour, scheduled for Columbus Day weekend of 2022, are already underway.

