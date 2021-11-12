Charity Home Tour distributes proceeds

A ceremony at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 6, marked the distribution of checks totaling $123,000 to the charities that participated in the SML Charity Home Tour this past October.

“We were absolutely delighted at our community’s response to the Tour’s 30th Anniversary edition, especially since it was delayed a year due to last year’s COVID restrictions,” said Charity Home Tour Executive Director Sandra Morse. “There were a few less tickets sold than in 2019, but business and individual sponsorship was very strong, totaling over $116,000. We had an unprecedented four sponsors at or above the $5,000 Diamond level, more Gold Sponsors than in 2019 and nearly 100 Bronze sponsors—smaller businesses that are so crucial to overall support from area businesses.”