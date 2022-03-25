Children's book released on life after being born premature

A Franklin County special education teacher has released a children’s book based on the story of her son’s fight to survive and grow after being born premature.

Debra Cassell, of Salem, has taught special education for 18 years and currently teaches early childhood special education at Sontag Elementary. Her book, “Sammie the Salmon,” highlights her son, Sam, who himself has special needs.

Sam and his twin sister Allison were born three months prematurely. Sam was only 1 pound, 13 ounces at birth. Allison passed away after 11 days in the NICU.

“’Sammie the Salmon’ is an adorable story about a salmon that was born very early and goes through all the same experiences as babies born prematurely,” said Cassell. “It’s a tale of love and letting go of fears associated with having a premature child.”

After miscarriages, infertility and in-vitro fertilization, Cassell and her former husband felt blessed to be finally expecting — with twins.

When Allison passed away, Cassell said she was devastated.

“It was the hardest time of our lives,” she said.

When Sam was released to go home from the hospital, he weighed only 4 pounds.

“I stayed home with him the first two years,” Cassell said. “I didn’t want to leave him. The words for the book just flowed out of me when Sam was 2 years old. I was going back to work when the words came.”

“Sammie the Salmon” is about a fish who begins his life very small, but grows to become the biggest salmon anyone has ever seen.

“This is a story of hope meant to inspire other families with miracle babies,” said Cassell. “The book is about the fears parents of premature children have when bringing their 4-pound baby home from the hospital. It’s about being overprotective and learning how to let go of the fears some, and let them (the child) learn to be more independent.”

As a child, Sam was diagnosed with ADHD, fine motor delays, gross motor delays, speech delays and sensory integration disorder.

“He had to wear a head-shaping helmet for a while,” Cassell said. “He had developmental delays because of the prematurity, but he has outgrown most the delays.”

These days, Sam is a healthy 14-year-old.

“Sam is wonderful,” said Cassell. “He’s the most awesome and toughest boy I know. He is very smart and kind. He’s my miracle and my hero. He was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis in fifth grade, but he is doing well with his medication. He’s currently being home-schooled because of the virus (COVID-19) and his compromised immune system.”

Though “Sammie the Salmon” is a children’s book, Cassell said it is also a great tool for parents and families of premature children.

“I want to give hope to other families,” she said. “I want to let them see how awesome Sam is doing now, and let them know to always believe in miracles. I didn’t give up on my dream of having children. All the pain and heartache were worth all the happiness and joy we get from our beautiful children.”

Cassell said she is also blessed to have adopted her daughter, Emily, who is 12.

“I always say I’m a special education advocate first, and a special education teacher second,” she said.

“Sammie the Salmon,” is self-published and can be purchased on Amazon.com for $9.99 per copy.

To read more about Sam’s story of survival, visit sammiesalmon.com.