Church briefs

A one-day Bible School event has been scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Open Door Community Church.
The church is on 335 Dent Street, Rocky Mount.
Youth in preschool through sixth grade are invited to a time of learning about God, music, crafts, games, snacks and ending with a pizza lunch.
Registration is just prior to the event.
All are welcome to attend.
