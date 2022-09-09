 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church briefs

A one-day Bible School event has been scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Open Door Community Church.

The church is on 335 Dent Street, Rocky Mount.

Youth in preschool through sixth grade are invited to a time of learning about God, music, crafts, games, snacks and ending with a pizza lunch.

Registration is just prior to the event.

All are welcome to attend.

