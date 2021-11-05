Church calendar

Saturday, Nov. 6 Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill will hold a drive-in bingo fundraiser at 3 p.m. Cards are $10. Card sales will start at 2 p.m. Proper health and safety protocols will be followed. All proceeds will go directly to the church.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Bobby Martin will be the guest pastor at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Boones Mill. The service starts at 10 a.m. Martin is visiting from Inheritor’s Ministry in Martinsville.

Saturday, Nov. 13

A Stepping Stone Mission Fundraiser Dinner will be held at the Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount. The doors open at 5 p.m. Larnell Starkey and The Spiritual Seven Gospel Singers will provide entertainment. Tickets for the buffet dinner are $25. Tickets can be purchased by calling Stepping Stone Mission at 540-482-0775 or by visiting Linyae’s Hair Studio or Blooming Deals.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Trinity Episcopal Church event: The Bald Knob Artist will display their handmade items for sale in the Parish Hall from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.