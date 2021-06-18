Clean Out Your Ears

“And he said unto them, Pay attention to what you hear: with what measure you use, it will be measured to you, and still more will be added to you.” (Mark 4:24 ESV)

How often do we fail to pay attention to what we hear? I know there are times when someone is telling me a story and my mind wanders to something else and I miss the some of the details.

Or there are times where I stop hearing what’s being said because I’m already thinking about what my response is going to be once they finish speaking.

To hear clearly with our spiritual ears we need to have the right kind of ears. Some folks can’t hear clearly because they have critical ears. These people can’t hear the message clearly because they have a critical attitude toward the message or the messenger.

They have bad feelings toward the pastor or the teacher and therefore they get no benefit out of the message. Others fail to hear clearly because they have cluttered ears.