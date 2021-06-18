Clean Out Your Ears

The first Q-tip was invented in 1920 by a man named Leo Gerstenzan. He noticed that his wife was covering a toothpick with cotton in order to clean their baby’s ears. Due to the toothpicks pointed end, this was extremely dangerous for the child. Therefore, Leo decided to create a much safer cotton swab for the same purpose.
Although simple in design, the development of the cotton swab took serious experimentation. First, Leo wanted to ensure the wood wouldn’t splinter in the baby’s ears. Next, he needed to guarantee the cotton would remain on the swab, and wouldn’t leave residual particles within the ear. Finally though, he found the right formula for the structure and all he needed was a name.
The first name he chose was “Baby Gays,” quite unusual by today’s standards. In 1926 he added Q-Tip in front of Baby Gays and the name became Q-Tip Baby Gays. The Q stood for quality. Eventually Baby Gays was dropped and we were left with what we have today.
Q-tips are one of the most common items you will find in the bathroom. They have many uses including applying make-up, but the most common thing we use Q-Tips for is cleaning our ears. That is exactly what we’re told not to do! Most doctors recommend that Q-Tips never be put into the ear canal. According to doctors, ear wax is actually something that our body produces naturally that is supposed to be beneficial. When I talk about clean ears I’m not referring to wax build up in our natural ears. I’m talking about our spiritual ears. To clean out our spiritual ears is to obey Jesus command to pay attention to what you hear. This means to listen with the ears of your heart.
“And he said unto them, Pay attention to what you hear: with what measure you use, it will be measured to you, and still more will be added to you.” (Mark 4:24 ESV)
How often do we fail to pay attention to what we hear? I know there are times when someone is telling me a story and my mind wanders to something else and I miss the some of the details.
Or there are times where I stop hearing what’s being said because I’m already thinking about what my response is going to be once they finish speaking.
To hear clearly with our spiritual ears we need to have the right kind of ears. Some folks can’t hear clearly because they have critical ears. These people can’t hear the message clearly because they have a critical attitude toward the message or the messenger.
They have bad feelings toward the pastor or the teacher and therefore they get no benefit out of the message. Others fail to hear clearly because they have cluttered ears.
Folks with cluttered ears fail to receive the message because of tradition or preconceived ideas. The past is their biggest hang up. They are too cluttered by their own ideas and thoughts that they are closed off to anything new or different. Finally there are those with clean ears. These folks happily hear the truth, receive it, and follow through with instructions. People with clean ears get the maximum out of what is being said, and it leaves a lasting impact on their lives.
The Bible is straightforward that we are to hear clearly and remember consistently the instructions of the Lord. “My son forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments:” (Proverbs 3:1KJV). We are responsible for what we hear. “He that hath an ear let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches.” (Revelation 2:29 KJV).
I believe there are many things that can distract us away from the message the Lord is trying to convey to us. As the summer season kicks into full gear this month, let’s not allow all of the distractions and activities to take our attention away from corporate worship and fellowship.
Let’s “clean out our ears” so that we can fully receive what the Lord would have to say to us. There are numerous voices vying for your attention. As for me and my house we will turn our ears to what the Spirit is saying to the church!
The Rev. Robert Meredith is pastor of Rocky Mount Church of God.