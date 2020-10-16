Clerk earns professional designation

Madeline Sefcik, clerk to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, has earned the designation of certified municipal clerk, which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Inc.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

IIMC grants the designation to municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state.

Founded in 1947, the nonprofit International Institute of Municipal Clerks has 14,000 members in the United States, Canada and 15 other countries. Its mission is to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its membership.