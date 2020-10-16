 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clerk earns professional designation
0 comments
top story

Clerk earns professional designation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clerk earns professional designation

Madeline Sefcik

Madeline Sefcik, clerk to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, has earned the designation of certified municipal clerk, which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

IIMC grants the designation to municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state.

Founded in 1947, the nonprofit International Institute of Municipal Clerks has 14,000 members in the United States, Canada and 15 other countries. Its mission is to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its membership.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Christmas' is canceled
Local News

'Christmas' is canceled

COVID-19 is the Grinch that stole Christmas. Well, maybe not the holiday and hopefully not the good cheer and tidings, but Come Home to a Fran…

Watch Now: Related Video

Steel drum bands at The Harvester Jan. 6

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics