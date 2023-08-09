Efforts to upgrade The Dock at SML in Penhook have been met with opposition from the community as well as the Pittsylvania County government in recent months. Owners of the marina are claiming the efforts are delaying substantial upgrades that would reinvest millions into the county.

What was formerly Smith Mountain Dock and Lodge in Penhook was sold in 2020 and renamed The Dock at SML. It is one of Smith Mountain Lake’s oldest marinas, opening in 1966 as the lake reached full pond.

Since the purchase, the marina has undergone some changes and updates. Andy English, one of the new owners, said they have made repairs to the decking and structures on the dock and have also removed some older buildings along the shoreline.

English said plans for additional upgrades have stalled following a vote from the Pittsylvania County Board of Zoning Appeals in May. The board voted against a proposal for a special use permit that would allow the construction of additional boat slips along the marina as well as a dry storage area for boats.

“We were met with some opposition,” English said. “It has caused a delay.”

That opposition stems from nearby residents including several along Locust Lane where the marina’s entrance is located. At a public hearing at a Pittsylvania County Planning Commission meeting in February, those residents spoke out against the special use permit.

Many at the meeting opposed the proposal due to the likely increase in traffic along Locust Lane as well as by boat in the small cove where the marina is located. Some asked the marina for improvements to Locust Lane as well as moving the marina’s entrance to Smith Mountain Road which is adjacent to the property.

While the planning commission voted in favor of the special use permit in February, it was later turned down at the county’s board of zoning appeals meeting in May. A majority of board members stated they were concerned about safety in the narrow cove as well as the possible negative impact the additional boat slips and dry boat storage would have on nearby residents.

The denial by the board of zoning appeals has not ended efforts to expand The Dock at SML. Owners can reapply for a special use permit in a year.

English said himself and other owners have no intention of selling the property. They have already spent several hundred thousand dollars on improvements and plan for millions more if Pittsylvania County approves the permits.

“We are not going to turn around and leave,” English said. “We will proceed however long it takes.”

The newest proposal to improve the marina, according to English, is smaller than one that was approved by the previous owners in 2006. He said that proposal included condominiums, smaller homes, amphitheater as well as additional boat slips and a dry boat storage.

While Pittsylvania County approved the 2006 proposal, construction was never started. The reason was most likely due to the recession and downturn of the housing market just a few months later.

English said plans for additional boat slips and a dry boat storage is just the start. The plan is for it to lead to even more improvements to the marina if they are ever approved by Pittsylvania County.