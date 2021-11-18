Community looks to Franklin County to reach fundraising goal

The community group is now just $100,000 away from reaching its goal of $400,000, which they are hoping to get from Franklin County. Once they hit the goal, Cassada said the program would be fully staffed and the majority of future funding would come from community donations and fundraisers.

While Cool Branch Fire and Rescue Departments are located just over the county line in Pittsylvania County, a large portion of their calls for service come from Franklin County. The Water's Edge community in Franklin County is one of the largest communities served by the fire and rescue departments.

At the Nov. 16 Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting, several members spoke in favor of providing $100,000 for the program. Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff said he was fully in support of the funding.

"This community is not asking for a handout, they are just asking for help," Cundiff said.

Supervisors agreed on Nov. 16 to postpone a vote on the $100,000 until a work session can be held next month to discuss how the county will pay for it. Cundiff expressed disappointment that a vote would not be held.

"I wish I could give them the money tonight. I really do," Cundiff said.