A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public.

Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project will be located on 184 acres of farmland near the intersection of Brooks Mill and Burnt Chimney roads. Similar to the previous proposal in Westlake, plans are for a 20-megawatt facility that would generate electricity to sell to Appalachian Power.

In 2021, Appalachian Power Co. announced that it would be taking bids for solar projects. Requests for proposals have grown in Franklin County as well as the rest of the state as the Clean Economy Act requires the utility to provide totally carbon-fee electricity to its Virginia customers by 2050.

Mountain Brook Solar will be the first solar farm proposed in the zoned area of Franklin County. The county is split with its northern half having zoning requirements and its southern half having none.

This will also be the first solar farm proposed in a zoned area since the development of the county’s solar facilities ordinance developed and approved last year. Some of the ordinance requirements included setbacks from roads and other property lines, vegetation buffers and a detailed decommissioning plan once the solar farm was no longer in operation.

Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith will be one of several area residents expected to attend the Feb. 7 community meeting. She has been in touch with Energix as well as residents in the area since the solar farm was first discussed late last year.

Smith said Mountain Brook Solar will be the first test for the county since the development of the new solar facility ordinance. Even with the ordinance, she wants to know more from those who live near the proposed facility.

“An important piece for me will be hearing from the citizens,” Smith said.

Much like the proposal in Westlake in 2021, Smith said there will likely be some residents in the community who will not want the solar farm. “I’m expecting considerable pushback from the residents in the area.”

While there may be some apprehension in the community, Smith spoke highly of Energix US and their willingness to work with the county and community during their scrapped Westlake proposal and their current Wirtz proposal. Energix US has been in contact with the county and will area residents since late last year about the Mountain Brook Solar proposal, she said.

More information on the Mountain Brook Solar project and a link to RSVP to the Feb. 7 meeting can be found at www.mountainbrooksolarproject.com. The meeting will be held at the Westlake Library from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.