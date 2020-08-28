Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Squad to hold annual reverse raffle

Submitted by Dennis Benhoff
For more than 40 years, Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Squad in Penhook has conducted – as its main fundraiser – a truck raffle, to help pay for rescue equipment. Tickets for this year’s truck raffle are now available for $100 each, and sales will continue until the drawing on Sept. 12 or until all tickets are sold. There are only 450 tickets, and they typically sell out. Tickets may be purchased by calling Rescue Squad Captain Scottie Adams at 434-927-5050 or by calling any squad member at 703-927-3718.
The truck for this year’s raffle is a 2020 Toyota Tacoma 4X4, access cab, purchased through Danville Toyota. The sales will culminate with the raffle and dinner at 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the rescue squad building off Smith Mountain Road in Penhook. Tickets include dinner and chances for other prizes. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win. The raffle is a reverse-raffle, with the winner being the last ticket drawn. The winner’s name will be drawn around 9:30 p.m.
Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Squad currently serves both Pittsylvania and Franklin counties. While it receives some funding from both counties, the majority of its financial support comes through the squad’s own fundraisers. The rescue squad has just purchased a new ambulance making this year’s fundraisers critical to paying for this new item, which will provide reliable response and patient transport for the community for years.
