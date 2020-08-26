Counties continue negotiations over Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue is still serving residents across the county line after a recent extension by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. The departments were scheduled to end service to Franklin County on Aug. 17 due to funding disagreements between the two localities.
A 30-day extension was given to Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue as Pittsylvania and Franklin counties work to come to an agreement on how to split the costs. Pittsylvania County officials began requesting last year that Franklin County provide additional funding for the departments. The request was denied by Franklin County in letters sent in February and in July.
The letters stated that Franklin County was not in a financial position to contribute more funding and further cited the county’s intention to build a new fire station that could serve the same coverage area as Cool Branch.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors Chairman Leland Mitchell said he was hopeful that the two counties can reach a deal on funding Cool Branch Fire and Rescue. The two sides had met for discussions last week and plan to meet again in the future, he said.
“We are still meeting with them,” Mitchell said. “There are a lot of details to work out.”
Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said he was also optimistic that a deal could be reached. Neither side would say what would be included in the deal but both mentioned the importance of allowing Cool Branch to serve each county.
“Everyone is committed to providing uninterrupted service to both sides of the county line,” Smitherman said.
The extension means that Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squads will be able to continue service in Franklin County, at least for a short time longer. Scottie Adams, captain of the Cool Branch Rescue Squad, said he was pleased the two counties were able to come to an agreement to allow the departments to continue helping residents across the county line.
“I’m glad we can keep serving Franklin County,” Adams said.
