Counties hit pause on Cool Branch negotiations

“They basically asked us to drop it for right now,” Ayers said.

With the increase in funding to the Cool Branch departments, Ayers said Franklin County is showing a commitment to providing support which he said helped in agreeing to the pause. The review is expected to take some time so the pause could continue as long as a year, Ayers said.

While negotiations are on hold, Ayers said Pittsylvania County will be matching Franklin County’s level of funding for Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue at $12,000 for each department. Pittsylvania County has traditionally provided approximately $30,000 annually to each department.

Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow said funding has been increased to all fire and rescue departments within the county and those nearby like CBVFR. Funding for departments within the county increased by $4,000 this year.

Departments outside the county that serve residents in the county had their funding increased by $2,000. Those departments include CBVFR in Pittsylvania County and Hardy Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the Smith Mountain Lake Volunteer Marine Fire Department both based out of Bedford County.