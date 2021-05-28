Counties hit pause on Cool Branch negotiations

Franklin and Pittsylvania counties recently agreed to a temporary pause in negotiations concerning the response area for the Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments. The two counties have debated for more than a year over how to properly fund the life-saving services.
The controversy began in 2019 when Pittsylvania County asked Franklin County for a renewed cost-sharing agreement for the Cool Branch. The fire and rescue departments are located in Pittsylvania County, but the majority of its service calls are in Franklin County.
Pittsylvania County has requested increased funding for the departments from Franklin County as well as cost sharing the departments future equipment cost. The two counties have also discussed redrawing county lines to either incorporate Cool Branch into Franklin County or move a large portion of the two department’s service area into Pittsylvania County.
At one point in the negotiations Pittsylvania County discussed ending calls for service in Franklin County due to the refusal to increase funding. So far, calls for service in the county have continued.
Last week, Pittsylvania County announced a hold in the ongoing negotiations. The decision came shortly after Franklin County announced an increase in funding for the Cool Branch departments from $10,000 to $12,000 annually.
Caleb Ayers, public relations manager for Pittsylvania County, said the county is also giving Franklin County time to review its strategic plan for public safety in the county. Expected to take several months, it will provide an update on public safety needs within Franklin County.
“They basically asked us to drop it for right now,” Ayers said.
With the increase in funding to the Cool Branch departments, Ayers said Franklin County is showing a commitment to providing support which he said helped in agreeing to the pause. The review is expected to take some time so the pause could continue as long as a year, Ayers said.
While negotiations are on hold, Ayers said Pittsylvania County will be matching Franklin County’s level of funding for Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue at $12,000 for each department. Pittsylvania County has traditionally provided approximately $30,000 annually to each department.
Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow said funding has been increased to all fire and rescue departments within the county and those nearby like CBVFR. Funding for departments within the county increased by $4,000 this year.
Departments outside the county that serve residents in the county had their funding increased by $2,000. Those departments include CBVFR in Pittsylvania County and Hardy Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the Smith Mountain Lake Volunteer Marine Fire Department both based out of Bedford County.
Whiltlow said the decision for the funding increase was due to a greater need from the departments this year due to a reduction in funding. Many of the departments have been unable to host many of their annual fundraisers due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those fundraisers are often the bulk of their funding, he said.