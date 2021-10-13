County applies for grant to get trail back on track

"For various reasons, it was put on the back burner," Smith said.

Some work has been done on the trail since it was first announced in 2017. Last year, Franklin County hired consulting firm A. Morton Thomas and Associates Inc. of Christiansburg to design the path of the trail through the Westlake area.

While designs could change, the original plan for the trail is a 2-mile loop with a shorter spur connecting to trails at Booker T. Washington National Monument. It will be 10-feet wide with a surface of crushed gravel cinder and possibly paved in some areas. Prefabricated bridges will be installed at stream crossings along the trail.

The trail is expected to pass by the Runk & Pratt's senior living communities, the Westlake Towne Center and the Carilion Wellness Center in Westlake. Smith said parking for the trail may be at or near the wellness center.

"I want this project completed for the citizens of Franklin County, and more specifically, my constituents," Smith said.

Lisa Cooper, principle planner/long-range planning for Franklin County, said the trail is 50% planned so far. She said work is expected to continue planning the trail while the county waits to see if the VDOT grant is awarded to the county.