Franklin County’s Office of Economic Development is asking the community for assistance creating an economic development strategic plan for the county. A survey is now available for the public to provide input on what they would like to see.

The strategic plan will identify short and long-range recommendations to promote balanced growth, enhance quality of life for residents, and enrich the future marketability of Franklin County as a place to live, visit and invest in. All of which are questions listed in the survey

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FranklinCountyEconomicStrategicPlan.