County budget includes proposed tax on tobacco

Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow unveiled the county’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year on Tuesday. The plan includes keeping real estate and property taxes level but does propose an increase to the transient occupancy tax and a new countywide tax on cigarettes.
The 2021-22 fiscal year budget was described by Whitlow as a turn toward restoration after a challenging budget last year due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. He presented the budget to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Revenues for the county fared better than expected last year and are projected to continue upward in the coming fiscal year. Whitlow said the county expects general property tax growth of 1% to 3% and healthy sales tax growth of 5% to 7% in the county. Federal and state revenue for the county is also expected to be better than original projections, he said.
The additional revenue projected will allow the county to restore funding for several capital projects, local school funding and parks and recreation maintenance in the county. It will also allow for a proposed 5% cost of living increase for county staff.
The new budget lays out a plan for future increases to the minimum wage expected to go into effect in the coming years. Virginia’s minimum wage will increase to $9.50 an hour May 1 and to $11 an hour Jan. 1, 2022. The minimum wage will increase to $12 an hour Jan. 1, 2023.
A market pay study was proposed by Whitlow that would address the new phases of the minimum wage that is expected to compress county employee salaries. The study would research market competitive pay for county employees to assure employees are paid competitively. Whitlow said the county would put aside $300,000 to address any salary imbalances.
“That study will get underway likely late spring or summer,” Whitlow said. “The results likely won’t be back until late summer or early fall.”
An additional $50,000 would also be added to an ongoing pay progression fund for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The additional funds would provide $100,000 in total funds for the department to assure pay for officers remains competitive.
While the budget had no real estate and property tax increases, smokers in the county could see an increase with a 15-cent tax per pack of cigarettes and other tobacco products sold in the county. The proposal came after the Virginia General Assembly approved legislation last year giving counties additional authority to levy taxes.
“A lot of work needs to be done before this can be considered or implemented,” Whitlow said of the tobacco tax. “There is numerous logistics and preparation needed.”
Whitlow said the tax is expected to bring in approximately $75,000 in revenue for the county, if approved. The proposal would require a public hearing by the board of supervisors before it would become law. The proposed implementation date would be Jan. 1, 2022.
Visitors to the county will also see an increase in taxes. The budget proposes a 2% increase in the transient occupancy tax from 5% to 7%. The tax would be included in anyone staying in a hotel, motel or short-term rental in the county. Approximately $50,000 in revenue is expected from the tax increase. Whitlow said the additional funds would be used to better promote tourism in the county.
The target date to implement the tax is July 1.
Supervisors are expected to hold work sessions to discuss the budget in the coming weeks. A public hearing on the budget is tentatively scheduled for April 20 with a vote on the budget’s adoption tentatively scheduled for the following week on April 27.
Westlake distillery store
Supervisors gave their blessing to county resident Laura Turner to open a distillery store at Westlake Towne Center on Tuesday. A vote was postponed in February following a 3-3 tie by supervisors with Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum absent.
The application was to modify zoning on the property to allow for a distillery and tasting room. The space is zoned planned commercial development, which does not allow for the business.
Tuesday’s vote was far more favorable with all supervisors except Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson voting to approve the zoning modification. Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff and Snow Creek District representative Leland Mitchell both changed their vote at Tuesday’s meeting after voting against the proposal in February.
Thompson originally had concerns about how the distillery store would limit people trying to return to the store several times in a day. Customers would be limited to 3 ounces of alcohol per person each day that are provided as “tastings” that allow them to try the varieties of moonshine that will be available for purchase.
Thompson was concerned there was no way to prevent customers from returning several times a day for additional “tastings” at the store. Turner said she planned to scan customer IDs when they are given alcohol and would be prevented from getting more if the ID was scanned again later the same day.
Even with the ID scanner proposal, Thompson said he still had concerns about how it would be policed, which led to his lone vote to deny the rezoning.
Yoga class zoning
Supervisors also gave their approval to allow Southlake Spa and Salt Room in Union Hall to hold outdoor yoga classes in a field located next to the business. A vote on the proposal was also delayed in February after Cundiff asked for more time to gather information on the proposal.
Spa owners Jeffrey and Lori Dupier made the request to move the yoga class outdoors to an adjacent property owned by the couple after indoor classes became limited due to new regulations brought on by the pandemic last year. The adjacent field is zoned R1 residential and does not allow the classes.
The Dupiers requested a special-use permit to allow for a private club on the property that would allow yoga. Several neighbors of the field attended last month’s public hearing stating their concerns with allowing a business to operate in a residential community.
Cundiff said the Dupiers had agreed to limit the yoga classes to a 5-acre space on the 32-acre property. That space would also be away from neighboring property owners.
Even with the limit to a small area of the property, Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith said she couldn’t support allowing a business to operate in a zoned residential area.
“I think we are setting a bad precedent,” Smith said.
Following discussion, supervisors voted 5-2 to allow the yoga classes. Smith and Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter voted against the proposal.