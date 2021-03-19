County budget includes proposed tax on tobacco

Thompson originally had concerns about how the distillery store would limit people trying to return to the store several times in a day. Customers would be limited to 3 ounces of alcohol per person each day that are provided as “tastings” that allow them to try the varieties of moonshine that will be available for purchase.

Thompson was concerned there was no way to prevent customers from returning several times a day for additional “tastings” at the store. Turner said she planned to scan customer IDs when they are given alcohol and would be prevented from getting more if the ID was scanned again later the same day.

Even with the ID scanner proposal, Thompson said he still had concerns about how it would be policed, which led to his lone vote to deny the rezoning.

Yoga class zoning

Supervisors also gave their approval to allow Southlake Spa and Salt Room in Union Hall to hold outdoor yoga classes in a field located next to the business. A vote on the proposal was also delayed in February after Cundiff asked for more time to gather information on the proposal.