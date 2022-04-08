County considers beefing up civil penalties

Criminal penalties for zoning ordinance violations haven’t been cutting it in Franklin County, but beefier civil penalties may be the way forward.

"Maybe give it a year to get those civil penalties on the books and let’s try enforcing through that method," Steve Sandy, assistant county administrator, said at a March 31 Franklin County Board of Supervisors budget work session.

The idea of beefing up the county's civil penalties gained momentum among county officials throughout March. Conversations culminated during the March 31 budget work session, where the board directed county staff to investigate increasing civil penalties for zoning ordinance violations.

Different entities are responsible for enforcing different kinds of ordinance, or code, violations. For example, the zoning administrator has the authority to enforce zoning codes, while building code enforcement is done by the building inspections office.

When dealing with more serious violations, the enforcing entity may build a case against the violator, with the intention of pursuing a civil penalty or a criminal penalty.

In Franklin County, zoning code violators have usually been penalized through a criminal process, where the courts determine the penalty. However, courts can be hesitant to put people in prison or hand out hefty fines for certain violations. As a result, county officials indicated, the criminal process may not be doing enough to discourage bad behavior.

The criminal penalty process is also often lengthy. At a March 22 board budget work session, Sandy said county staff may spend half a year getting a case through court, only for the violator to walk away with a $100 fine.

"If he's making money, that $100 is not a deterrent," Snow Creek District representative Leland Mitchell said on March 22.

Criminal penalties aren’t the only option, though. Virginia law also gives municipalities the power to exact civil penalties for code violations. Civil penalties have a much lower burden of proof, making them easier to carry out than criminal penalties.

Sandy indicated that Franklin County has not been taking full advantage of its ability to use civil penalties.

"Right now in our code we allow civil penalties but only for a select number of zoning violations. One thing I think we could work with our county on [is] to come up with some recommendations about maybe making any zoning violation a penalty," Sandy said on March 22.

The county may get better results by going after more zoning cases under civil penalties, Sandy said.

It’s a step, not a cure-all.

A comprehensive code enforcement solution may also require an expansion of the county’s ordinances.

At a March 15 Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting, Franklin County Attorney Jim Guynn indicated that fleshed-out ordinances would give county staff more direction in situations where the code is not currently detailed enough.

"There does seem to be a lot of the county code that is outdated," Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton said on March 22.

On March 31, Christopher Whitlow, county administrator, indicated that the county’s code is limited in some respects. For example, he said, there’s a nuisance code, but no property maintenance code.

Without an ordinance to enforce, the county’s hands are tied.

