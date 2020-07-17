County launches small business grants to aid in coronavirus recovery

By BRIANA BARKER
On July 20, Franklin County will begin accepting applications for one-time small business recovery grants for any business in the county impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Franklin County received $4.8 million from CARES Act funding and has set aside $500,000 to aid local businesses that were closed, lost revenue or underwent a reduction in force or other impacts stemming from the pandemic. Businesses may receive up to $10,000 based on the number of employees it has or their actual demonstrable COVID-19 financial impact, whichever is less. Businesses will have to quantify how they were impacted to qualify for a grant.
Other eligibility criteria includes showing the business was operational before March 1, and be current on all fees, permits and taxes before March 1. Businesses must also have been in business for a minimum of one year prior to March 1 and have at least one employee, excluding the owner.
There are four tiers of funding starting at $2,500 for businesses who employ 1 to 5 people, up to the fourth category, which includes companies who employ 26 people or more.
Mike Burnette, director of Economic Development for Franklin County, said he did not have an exact number of businesses for the county, but it is more than 1,000.
“From an employee standpoint the vast majority (of businesses) will qualify for assistance; there is just no way to know at this point who can quantify the COVID impacts they have had,” Burnette said.
The grant program will be administered by the Industrial Development Authority of Franklin County with assistance from the county.
Burnette said grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis and he expects the funding to be turned around quickly, by cutting checks the week after the application process opens.
He said the county reviewed other localities’ plans for similar grant programs and modeled Franklin County’s program mostly after Roanoke County’s program.
Businesses can view the guidelines of the program and apply at www.franklincountyva.gov beginning July 20 and continuing through Aug. 14 or whenever funding runs out.
Businesses in both the towns of Rocky Mount and Boones Mill are also eligible to apply. Rocky Mount launched its own business grant program, Reset Rocky Mount, this week. Beth Campos, economic development director for the Town of Rocky Mount, said the town had already received four applications one day after announcing its program and received “quite a few” inquiries.
The county also set aside $414,000 for the Town of Rocky Mount out of CARES Act funds and $20,400 for Boones Mill. Campos said the $275,000 set aside for the Reset Rocky Mount program is part of CARES Act funds the town received.
Funding from CARES Act has strict guidelines for use on expenses incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the COVID–19 pandemic, which is why the grants have limited uses. Some of the listed eligible uses listed on the application include:
• Operations
• Pivot to respond to new market conditions (i.e., develop or expand online sales/e-commerce, delivery or take out; develop new product line, etc.)
• Equipment and inventory purchases
• Rent or mortgage expenses
• Deep cleaning services, personal protective equipment, protective barriers
Businesses who are seasonal, not currently in operation, franchise businesses (except those locally owned/operated) or nonprofits are not eligible for a recovery grant.
Burnette said the county is finalizing expenditures from its remaining CARES Act funds, but have proposals for personal protective equipment purchases, public safety needs, technology expenditures affiliated with streaming board of supervisors’ meetings and telework. He said the county might offer a second round of business grants.
