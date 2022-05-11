County looks for public safety solutions

Franklin County is searching for solutions to its public safety problems, which include a shortage of EMS personnel.

Franklin County is covered by a combination of volunteer and paid, county-employed personnel. A May 3 Franklin County Board of Supervisors public safety work session included a discussion about the shortage of paid, or career, EMS personnel.

As of Monday, Franklin County employed 40 practicing field staff EMTs and paramedics, with another seven EMTs expected to graduate from the training academy some time in 2022. After those seven EMTs graduate, the county should have 47 practicing EMTs and paramedics in the field.

It takes at least two certified EMTs or paramedics to run one truck and, in Franklin County, six trucks are staffed 24/7 by county-employed career EMS personnel—in theory, anyway. Franklin County has struggled to keep all six of its career-operated trucks continuously staffed with paid EMS personnel.

At a March 22 board budget work session, Blackwater District Supervisor Ronald Mitchell said there are some days when only three or four of Franklin County’s career-operated trucks are adequately staffed.

On May 3, Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson said Franklin County isn’t the only locality being forced to shut trucks down due to short staffing.

“In Henry County...it’s the same thing,” Ferguson said.

“Unfortunately, staffing issues are an ongoing concern for most Fire-EMS departments across the country and Henry County is no different,” said Matt Tatum, director of public safety for Henry County. “Sometimes this means lessening the amount of trucks on the road but oftentimes it just means the rest of staff pitches in wherever they can to ensure we are still providing high-quality emergency services to the community. We are blessed to have wonderful volunteers throughout the County who are ready to step in on a minute’s notice as well. To help with staffing issues, we’ve started our own Fire and EMS academy to train individuals with little to no experience. Upon completion of the academy, they will be in a position to help fill some of those gaps.”

Volunteers and other career personnel may make up the difference by filling in at a short-staffed truck or answering the calls that truck would normally respond to. In the latter case, though, prolonged response times are a concern because responders must come from farther away.

Despite staffing pressures and rising call volumes, EMS response times are down in Franklin County.

On May 3, Ferguson shared response time data he gathered from surrounding public safety agencies. Compared to Bedford County, Henry County and the city of Martinsville, Franklin County has the lowest average EMS response time, at 7.6 minutes.

Response time isn’t everything, though. Inadequate staffing stretches the on-duty EMTs and paramedics thinner and thinner. On May 3, Ferguson said burnout is a concern.

Part of the staffing shortage problem may lie with the nature of the job. In some ways, Ferguson said, it’s easier to attract firefighters than it is EMTs and paramedics. EMS responders require more training and EMS calls take much longer than fire calls, with more than half of Franklin County EMS calls requiring transportation to facilities outside the county.

On May 3, some supervisors wondered about pay increases or bonuses to reward existing staff and recruit new employees.

In a May 4 interview with The Franklin News-Post, Glade Hill Volunteer Rescue Squad Captain Morgan Yopp said she would love to see Glade Hill adopt a live-in program like Bedford County’s.

“They do a college live-in program for people who are in paramedic classes,” Yopp said. “...As long as they cover 50% of the calls, they live in the station for free.”

The board may discuss possible solutions at a follow-up public safety work session slated for Wednesday, May 11 at 3 p.m.

