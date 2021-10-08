County officials present to Blue Ridge Parkway Association

With EagleView, people can see more images than with just Google Earth. EagleView is a technology provider of aerial imagery, data analytics and GIS solutions which uses 3D aerial measurement software.

Actual boots on the ground bring Blue Ridge Parkway treasures even closer to being experienced. Walters and Rotenizer walked about six miles on the parkway due to a closure for road repairs. Rotenizer said he was glad for the walk and gained a better appreciation for the parkway. “It changed my whole view on the parkway and forced me to see things I would otherwise never see,” he noted.

In addition to story-mapping as a drawing card to experience Franklin County’s presence on the Blue Ridge Parkway, Walters helped collect GPS coordinates for mile posts within and near Franklin County so they could be documented to enhance public safety with 9-1-1 calls by providing a specific point of reference.

In its 469-mile length, the Blue Ridge Parkway passes through 29 counties in North Carolina and Virginia. There are 275 overlooks along the parkway, of which Franklin County is host to six. They are as follows: Slings Gap, Bull Run Knob, Cahas Knob, Devils Backbone, Pine Spur and Smart View (which accesses the 500 acre Smart View Recreation Area).