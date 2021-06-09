Court Days returns to Rocky Mount on Saturday

After two years of cancellations due to the weather and COVID-19, Rocky Mount’s Community Partnership is once again hosting Court Days with the theme of “Making Music and Memories.”

Community Partnership President Donna Wray said, “We haven’t been able to do much of anything lately, so we’re just happy to be having Court Days again.”

The festivities will be held Saturday in downtown Rocky Mount. Several venues along Franklin Street will host various activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wray said that in addition to the normal Farmers Market vendors, businesses will be open and food vendors will be available.

The Farmers Market will be home to a bake-off contest, a pie-eating contest, a large Kids Zone filled with activities for kids of all ages and a skit by Lily Mae as portrayed by a local personality.

Live music will be offered at the Farmers Market and at the Crooked Road Herbal Reserve Stage located in the parking lot near Crooked Road Herbal Reserve at 147 Franklin St. Music will include the Downtown Pickers, Colby Helms, Seph Custer and Jen Bertiaux.