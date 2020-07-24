COVID-19 cases up by 15 this week

At press time, the Virginia Department of Health reported 132 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with eight hospitalizations and one death. This is an increase from 117 reported this time last week. Cases in Virginia total nearly 80,400, with more than 7,350 hospitalized due to the virus and 2,051 reported deaths. VDH announced on Thursday a new data download section on its website for public use to include historical data.
